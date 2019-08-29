|
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Mary Anne Gale
1948 - 2019
Mrs. Mary Anne Gale, age 71, of Cheboygan and Mackinac Island, Michigan, passed away peacefully in her home August 27, 2019, surrounded by her beloved family. She was a loving, generous and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, a pioneering leader and a cherished mentor who will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched.
The eldest of the Hon. John P. and Catherine (Durner) O'Brien's ten children, Mary Anne was born in Lansing, Michigan on May 18, 1948. She grew up in Mason, Michigan, and spent many summers with her family along the shores of Lake Superior in Grand Marais, where she developed an appreciation for the natural beauty of northern Michigan. Mary Anne attended Michigan State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree that she acquired while also serving as captain of the Women's Tennis Team. She was drawn to government and community service and, upon graduation, she moved to Washington, D.C. where she served as the Youth Adviser Liaison for the U.S. Selective Service, reporting to the agency's director.
In 1973 Mary Anne married her college sweetheart, Robert Gale, and moved to Indian River, Michigan, where Bob had secured a position teaching history and coaching basketball. She applied for a job as an employee relations specialist with The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) and was hired to work at P&G's Cheboygan manufacturing plant, becoming the first woman with a college degree to fill a non-technical position. She spent twelve years of her career in Cheboygan and, for many who worked at the plant, Mary Anne was their first female manager. Her career at P&G spanned 35 years, as she rose through the ranks in Cheboygan, Albany, Georgia, Mehoopany, Pennsylvania, Guangzhou, China and Cincinnati, Ohio. At P&G's largest manufacturing plant located in Mehoopany, Pennsylvania, Mary Anne became the company's first female plant manager. In 1994, she moved into a corporate role at P&G's headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio and in 1999 was named the first female vice president in P&G's manufacturing organization. During this time, Bob continued building a successful real estate business in Michigan, and he and Mary Anne made sure their children were able to enjoy the same special childhood summers with family in northern Michigan that she had enjoyed as a child.
In 2004 Mary Anne was asked to head P&G's operations in Asia as Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Product Supply. She designed P&G's Asia supply chain and managed expansion in P&G's fastest growing region, overseeing the activities of more than half of the company's work force, and was accountable for a significant and growing portion of the company's capital assets. She was committed to inclusion and diversity at every stage of her career, always championing voices and perspectives that may not otherwise have been heard. Her time in Asia gave her an even greater appreciation for cultural differences. She believed everyone should be valued and respected for their individual capabilities. Living in China was an experience she embraced and one that fed her adventurous spirit. From safaris in Africa to the beaches of Thailand to fly fishing in Tasmania, she traveled often and everywhere, and had wonderful adventures with Bob and her children and friends.
In 2008 she decided it was time to return to northern Michigan, though her retirement was far from idle. She co-founded CareerScape and continued to coach and mentor aspiring professionals around the world through her book, "Running for Office: Getting Yourself Elected to the Career You Really Want," as well as motivational speaking engagements on career management, leadership and diversity to employees of some of the world's most recognized brands, and individual conversations with her family members and friends to whom she listened and counseled with the same genuine interest and sincerity she bestowed upon any high-ranking executive. One always felt an indescribable sense of recognition and value when speaking with Mary Anne; her genuine love of and interest in people and their aspirations were present in every interaction. She also discovered a love of sales and expanded Bob's businesses on Mackinac Island with her own gift shops, a venture she dove into with the same energy and determination as every other. Always leading by example, she coached her Island employees with as much care as she did those at P&G, and her positivity was infectious. In 2012, she felt the call to government service once again and was elected Supervisor of Mullet Township, serving from 2012-2016.
Mary Anne was deeply committed to volunteerism and active in civic affairs, serving as past president of Cheboygan Area Chamber of Commerce, co-founder of the Albany, Georgia Drug & Alcohol Steering Team for Community Action and past Vice President of the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce. She served on many boards and committees, including on the Board of Trustees of Cheboygan Memorial Hospital, the Board of Directors of Tyler Memorial Hospital, the Board of Trustees of Every Child Succeeds, Inc., the Board of Directors of America's Second Harvest, the Advisory Board of VISIONS, Inc., the Wyoming County Drug & Alcohol Awareness Committee, the Metropolitan Mobility Alliance of Greater Cincinnati, the Women's Resource Center of Northern Michigan, Inc. Luncheon Coordinating Committee and the Mackinac Island Women's Wellness Weekend Committee. She was a member of Executives for the Extraordinary (E4E) and participated in service trips to Vietnam and Thailand. She chaired the Women in Engineering, the Schreyer Institute for Innovation in Learning and the Schreyer Honors College Advisory Boards at Penn State University, and she was a member of the Governor of Michigan's Talent Investment Board. She was active in several associations, including the Ohio Manufacturers' Association, serving on the Board of Directors, and was a founding member of the Operations Management Roundtable for Supply Chain Executives.
Mary Anne won numerous awards, including Woman of the Year from the Tunkhannock Business and Professional Women's Organization, the Pathfinder Award from the Luzerne County Women's Conference, Alumni of the Year from Michigan State University's College of Human Ecology and the Michigan State University Distinguished Alumni Award.
Throughout her final days, Mary Anne remained steadfast and unshakeable in her faith. Though physical pain burdened her last months, her strength of character, nurturing instincts and unparalleled generosity persisted in every interaction with her loved ones. A successful and accomplished career woman, no title or rank held more value to or received more attention from Mary Anne than her role as wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was the constant, loving matriarch of the O'Brien family, a giving and selfless woman who supported and championed so many and made every moment count. To all who had the privilege to know her, Mary Anne's indomitable spirit will continue to inspire.
Mary Anne is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, Robert "Bob" Gale; her children, Katherine Gale (Todd Panfil) of Elmhurst, IL; Elizabeth Gale (Carel Van Apeldoorn) of Shanghai, China; John (Alina) Gale of Petoskey, MI; grandchildren Robert Panfil, Caroline Gale, Anna Van Apeldoorn, William Panfil and Harrison Gale; sister, Patricia Coyle of Missoula, MT; brothers, Stephen O'Brien of Mason, MI, Kevin (LouAnn) O'Brien of Mason, MI; Daniel (Cynthia) O'Brien of Belleville, MI; Michael O'Brien (Kristen Baggott) of Cheboygan, MI; Dennis (Patricia) O'Brien of Mason, MI; Richard (Marcia) O'Brien of Mason, MI; Jerome O'Brien of Cedarville, MI; and John O'Brien (Kelly Maurice) of Sao Paulo, Brazil, along with numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and -nephews and cousins.
The funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Riggsville, with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the mass. Father Jim Williams will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Mary Anne may be made to the Mackinac Island Community Cancer Fund. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Mary Anne are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019