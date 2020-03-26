Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Stump
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Helen Stump


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Helen Stump Obituary
Mary Helen Stump, 74, of Cheboygan, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey.

Mary was born August 25, 1945 in Cheboygan, the daughter of Frank and Helen (Meden) Carmody. She was a graduate of Cheboygan Public Schools. She married Larry Bonnett, who preceded her in death. She later married Jerry Stump, who also preceded her in death. She had been employed by General Motors in Flint and California before returning to the area in the 1970's, and after that, worked at Center Tool, the Big Boy Restaurant, and Link Engineering, retiring in 2008. Mary enjoyed tending to her yard and her flower garden, which won several awards over the years.

Surviving are two sons, Quinn (Elizabeth) Bonnett of Cheboygan, and Erik Bonnett of Indian River, two granddaughters, Araya and Piper, a grandson, Nolan, a sister, Nancy Goebel of Hickory Corners, a brother, Bill (Adelaide) Carmody of Cheboygan, a step-daughter, Sheila Hitchings, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Lucille, and two brothers, Frank and George.

No services are planned at this time, a memorial service will be held at later date.

Memorials or gifts may be made to the Cheboygan County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.

The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -