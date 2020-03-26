|
|
Mary Helen Stump, 74, of Cheboygan, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey.
Mary was born August 25, 1945 in Cheboygan, the daughter of Frank and Helen (Meden) Carmody. She was a graduate of Cheboygan Public Schools. She married Larry Bonnett, who preceded her in death. She later married Jerry Stump, who also preceded her in death. She had been employed by General Motors in Flint and California before returning to the area in the 1970's, and after that, worked at Center Tool, the Big Boy Restaurant, and Link Engineering, retiring in 2008. Mary enjoyed tending to her yard and her flower garden, which won several awards over the years.
Surviving are two sons, Quinn (Elizabeth) Bonnett of Cheboygan, and Erik Bonnett of Indian River, two granddaughters, Araya and Piper, a grandson, Nolan, a sister, Nancy Goebel of Hickory Corners, a brother, Bill (Adelaide) Carmody of Cheboygan, a step-daughter, Sheila Hitchings, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Lucille, and two brothers, Frank and George.
No services are planned at this time, a memorial service will be held at later date.
Memorials or gifts may be made to the Cheboygan County Humane Society.
