|
|
Mary Margaret Cosens (Thiel), 98, of Mackinaw City, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Hospice House in Cheboygan.
Mary Margaret was born February 17, 1921 in Flint, the daughter of Theodore and Pearl (Johnson) Seelinger. In August of 1944, she married Lloyd Thiel, who preceded her in death in 1977. She later married Archie Cosens on November 1, 1980 in Mackinaw City, who preceded her in death in 2006. Mary Margaret owned and operated a beauty shop in Chesaning, Michigan for several years, and later owned and operated Thiel's Big Pine Cottages in Carp Lake from 1953 until 1973. She later worked at Monadnock Gift Shop from 1978 until 1998, then at the Pancake Chef Restaurant, both in Mackinaw City. She was a member of the Church of the Straits, the WACS, and the Red Hat Society.
Surviving are Lawrence and Margaret Goldman of Mackinaw City, grandchildren Robert Goldman of Gilbert, Arizona, and Angelia Chicci, of Mesa, Arizona, six great-grandchildren, and a stepson, Brent Cosens of Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Lloyd Thiel in 1977, and Archie Cosens in 2006, and a stepdaughter, Jean Keiser of Carp Lake in 2018.
A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Straits on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Dave Wallis officiating. Burial will be at Carp Lake Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Church of the Straits, or the Cheboygan County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 29, 2019