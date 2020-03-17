|
|
Mary Redmond, 58, of Cheboygan, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey.
A lifelong resident of the area, Mary was born July 6, 1961 in Petoskey, the daughter of Leon and Marie (Bur) Stilwell. She was a graduate of Mackinaw City Public Schools, and later attended Central Michigan University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree.
On July 16, 1994 in Cheboygan, she married Matthew Redmond. Mary taught at Bishop Baraga School for 30 years, a job that she enjoyed and took great pride in. She was involved in the Annual Fort Michilimackinac Reenactment Pageant for many years, and enjoyed camping, spending time at the cabin in the U.P., playing cards and board games, and her cats and dogs. She was also a member of St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Matt, her daughter, Alyssa, her mother, Marie (Larry Slusser) Stilwell of Topock, Arizona, a sister, Marie "Mea" (Jeff) Dobner of Torrance, California, her aunt, Sally LaHaie of Mackinaw City, three brother in laws, Pete (Christine) Redmond, and Paul (Janel) Redmond, both of Cheboygan, and Mark (Lorelei) Redmond, of Benson, Arizona, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leon Stilwell.
The family will greet friends on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 4:00pm-8:00pm at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home in Cheboygan. A private funeral mass for the family will be celebrated, with a mass for other's to be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Bishop Baraga School, or the Cheboygan County Humane Society.
