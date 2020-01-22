|
|
White, MaryAnn 2/7/1938 - 1/14/2020 Jackson MaryAnn White (LaFreniere, Spalding, Chambers) Our beloved Mother lived a life devoted to the compassionate care of others and passed peacefully at home in the loving care of her family at the age of 81. Born February 7th, 1938 to Russell and Janet LaFreniere (Swiderek) in Cheboygan, Mi. the family soon moved to Monroe, MI. and made a home. A 1956 graduate of St. Mary's Academy in Monroe, Maryann went on to study nursing at St. Vincent's in Toledo, Ohio. In the early 1970's, MaryAnn moved to the Jackson area and started Edmar Adult Foster Care on Falahee which would become her life's passion. With her care of the elderly and strong beliefs on end of life care and death with dignity, she touched the lives of many.
Her loving and nurturing soul provided care for infants through Catholic Social Services in Monroe as well as six of her own children. Kathy (John) Mullen of Florida, Richard Spalding of Tecumseh, Lyle Spalding, Janet Ledbetter, Peggy (Warren) Mead and Mary Beebe all of Jackson. Widowed four times she added to her circle of love and children including Debbie (Kirke) Love of Charlotte and Donald White Jr. of Illinois. She was a proud Grandmother to Tabatha (Furey) DiDomenico, Eric and Kevin Spalding, Zachary Taylor, Hannah Taylor, Hayden Dosser, Dru Spalding, Anthony Beebe, Courtney and Andrea Love. She was blessed with five great grandchildren Isaac and Cora DiDomenico, Elmer, Dru Jr. and Annabella Spalding.
In accordance with MaryAnn's wishes, no funeral service will be held. A memorial and celebration of life will take place for family and friends on Sunday February 2nd, 2020 at the Grand River Brewery in Jackson. The family will start receiving visitors at 2pm with a service at 3pm and continue to visit and share memories until 5. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local Palliative Care or Hospice.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020