Matthew Raymond Skiera

December 31,1936 - June 5, 2020

Resident of Indian River



Matthew passed away with his son Zachariah and daughter Kimber at his side on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the age of 83. He is survived by his daughter, Kateri (Scott) Makela, grandchildren Morganne, Kristopher, Mercedes, great grandchildren Jerica, Edward, Ivouri, Caleb; his daughter, Kimber (Rex) Barnes, grandchildren Veronica (Kevin) Coors and Jaramia (Mallory) Barnes; his son, Zachariah (Amanda) Skiera, grandchildren Matthew, Rebekah, and Nathaniel; along with his brother, Vincent Skiera Jr; his sister, Beatrice Yanoski; and all of his nieces and nephews.



Matthew serviced Cheboygan County during his career of twenty-nine and a half years at the Cheboygan County Road Commission. He was very proud of his time with the County; he frequently reminisced about the camaraderie that he had with his co-workers and he loved sharing stories about his experiences.



He was a lifelong member and supporter of Cross in the Woods. Matthew was an alter server at the church as a young boy.



After retirement, Matthew spent his days with his brother on their family's farm, eating lunch together, working on old tractors, old trucks, and getting into mischief. He enjoyed driving into town every day to get the mail and loved going to Ken's (to pick up sweets to feed to his grandchildren and to give the cashiers a hard time).



Matthew loved having his son's family across the road from him. He made frequent visits to see his grandchildren and he loved showing them the farm. They made frequent trips to catch frogs at the family pond and he loved showing them how to plow up a field, plant oats, and how to use the combine. He loved talking to his daughter about gardening and enjoyed hearing about all the wildlife that her garden drew in. He loved sharing his tomatoes and cucumbers with his family.



Matthew was a loving father and grandfather. He cared for his family deeply.



Matthew was proceeded in death by his Father Vincent Skiera Sr, Mother Stacia Skiera, and sister Rose Keusch.



The family will host a memorial dinner Friday at 5:30. The dinner will be at the Indian River Lions Club on 4439 M-68, Indian River.

