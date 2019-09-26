|
Michael D. Gleason Sr., 74 of Afton Michigan, Passed away on September 24, 2019
at 5:25am in his home. At Indian River United Methodist Church, pastor Todd Shafer
of the Indian River UMC will officiate at an 11:00 am Service with family greating friends at 10:00 am on friday September 27, 2019. Burial will take place in Walker Twp.
Cemetery, Afton, MI at 2:00 pm the same day. Michael was born on July 24, 1945 in
Lansing Michigan, the son of Richard and Georgia (King) Gleason. He grew up and attended school in Laingsburg, MI. On June 11, 1966 he married Elizabeth Joyce Crawford at the Catholic Shrine in Indian River, MI. Michael served in the United States Army. He retired from H & H Tubeforming of Cheboygan. Michael was active in the United Methodist Church Mens Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing; foraging for berries, mushrooms and asparagus; and loved westerns. Michael was a member of the
Indian River United Methodist Church.
Michael was survived by his wife of 53 years Elizabeth Joyce Gleason, Children
Daughter Tammatha (Michael) Lovitt, Son Michael D. (Misty Kubont) Gleason Jr.,
Son Kenneth (Sara Lewis) Gleason, Son Daniel (Sue Bunker) Gleason,
Grandchildren Ashley, Aaron, Christina, Gwen, Xander & Andrew Gleason; Matthew, Joshua (Alyeska), Wilbur (Jenna), & Jacob Lovitt; Tim & Sam Paquet & Kimberly Kubont: Heather (Steven) Walden. Leo Bunker; Extended family Jeff (Melissa) Justice,
Colin and Grace Justice, Heaven & Hope Honson, Faith & Gabe Finch, Mandy Lovitt, Amanda Farley. Brother Richard (Judith) Gleason, Sister Sally (Gleason) Beck and
5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard & Georgia (King) Gleason, Sister Ruth (Gleason) Jim Young, Sister Carol Gleason, Brother Jim (Sandy) Gleason, Dean Beck, Sister Roxanne (Gleason) & Bill Brogdon, Sister Sue (Gleason) Jeff Ferrell, Great grandchildren C.J. Gleason & Sophia Walden
The family Suggests memorials to, Indian River United Methodist Church, and
Hospice of Mid Michigan
The family is served by Lintz Funeral Home
Friends and family are welcome to share memorials and offer condolences online at
www.stonefuneralhome.com
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019