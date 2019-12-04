|
Michael E. "Huleo" Kennedy, age 75, of Cheboygan passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home. He was born May 22, 1944 in Cheboygan, the son of Louis and Orlie (Trudeau) Kennedy.
Mike served with the Michigan National Guard and was called in to service during the Detroit Riots in 1969. He had worked as a fork lift operator at Procter and Gamble for 23 years, retiring in 1990.
Mike was a loyal friend, always making himself available to his friends, taking them to doctor appointments or shopping when they needed help. He loved sitting on his porch, going to hunting camp and was an avid Detroit Tiger's fan.
Survivors include his two daughters, Darcy (Rusty) Neill and Sara Kennedy, both of TX, his son Mike (Tina) Kennedy, of Saginaw, three brothers, Jim (Mary) of SD, Jerry (Gloria) of Cheboygan and John (Pat) of Brevort, six grandchildren, Joshua, Justin, Hunter, Desiree, Sophia and Peyton, three great grandchildren, Emery, Tack and Roaney and sisters-in-law, Cheryl Kennedy and Brenda Kennedy. The family would like to recognize Terry Blaskowski, a long-time friend of Mikes. Terry stepped in and helped Mike in countless ways in the last few years. The family also wishes to notice Dave Landrie for his assistance with getting Mike to appointments as well.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Tom and Pat and his sister, Mary (Gary) Carlson.
A Celebration of Life will take place at the Cheboygan Eagles on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 12-3 pm for all family and friends.
Memorial contributions can be directed to the "173rd Airborne Freedom Eagle Monument Fund" in C/O Terry Blaskowski. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Mike are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019