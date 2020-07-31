Minnie May Jewell, 94, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020 at Hiland Cottage Hospice House in Petoskey, Michigan. She was born January 16, 1926 in Johannesburg, Michigan to Harry and Grace (Brooks) Hawley.
Minnie married Neil Marvin Jewell on July 3, 1941 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Cheboygan. Neil and Minnie enjoyed traveling throughout the United States by car, seeing the sights, and visiting relatives. Minnie worked in several retail establishments in Cheboygan through the years including Woolworth's, The Other Place, and Rivertown Cargo. Minnie and her co-workers continued a tradition of gathering for lunch and good conversation for years after Woolworth's closed. In recent years, Minnie enjoyed reading, knitting and crocheting (her handmade dishcloths were prized by many!), watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, occasional trips to the casino, and – most of all – spending time with her family. She made the world's best pickled beets and macaroni salad.
Minnie was a long-time, faithful member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. She is survived by her children Janet (James McNamee) Weiss and Neil Marvin Jewell of Cheboygan, grandchildren Jenneth (Robert) Wright of Middleville, MI, Amiee (Dean) Mingus of Vermilion, OH and Jacob Weiss of Lansing, MI; great-grandchildren Patrick Weiss of Cheboygan (who affectionately called her "Shu-Shu"), Dawn (Shawn Ashley) Wright of Midland, MI, Josh (Natasha) Mingus of Denver, CO, as well as many nieces, nephews and honorary grandchildren including Christi and Andrei Dascalu and family of Indian River, MI, Casey and Brandon Farmer of Killeen, TX and Winston Crittenden (son of Holly and Brian) of Cheboygan. Minnie also held a special place in her heart for former son-in-law Dave Woiderski, his wife Donna, and their family. She is also survived by sisters Ellen Ward of Horton, MI, Lottie (Ralph) Villella of Los Lunas, NM, and sisters-in-law Mary Hawley of Afton, Sue Cleary, and Weyona (Basil) Miller of Cheboygan.
Minnie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, siblings Fred (Edna) Hawley, Joe (Kate) Hawley, Alton (Ruby) Hawley, Osmer (Betty) and (Louise) Hawley, Oscar (June) Hawley, Iva (Frank) Brown, Dorothy (Richard) Pratt, and Margaret and Clara Brooks; her sisters- and brothers-in-law Edsel (Margaret) Jewell, Budd Jewell, Joyce (George) Ramsey, Collin Cleary, Carol (Dick) Bannatyne, Blanche (Bill) Quesnell, Reba (Larry) Coughlin, Betty (Osmer) Hawley, and Aurelie (Bill) Wollangur. Aurelie was also her best friend. Additionally, she was preceded in death by great-granddaughter Maureen Wright King and family member Richard Lee.
"I know for certain we never lose the people we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every act, thought and decision we make. Their love leaves an indelible imprint in our memories." ~ Leo Buscaglia
A private family service will be held Monday, August 3, with Rev. Robert D. Wright officiating. Burial will be in Pinehill Cemetery. If you would like to make a donation in Minnie's memory please consider The Lord's Kitchen, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, or any charity of your choice
. The family thanks Nordman-Christian Funeral Home and Hiland Cottage staff for their compassionate care.