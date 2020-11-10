Muriel A. Anderson, 94, formerly of Cheboygan, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville, Michigan.
Muriel was born February 15, 1926 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daughter of Arthur and Esther (Peterson) Anderson. Muriel graduated from the University of Minnesota as a Registered Nurse. In 1947, she married Glenn E. Anderson in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, homemaking, tending flowers, traveling and entertaining. All who knew her appreciated her hospitality. She was a very committed Christian throughout her life, teaching young children in Sunday School for many years as well as playing the piano for worship services. She, most recently, was an active member of Cheboygan Evangelical Covenant Church. Muriel was a very devoted wife and an exemplary mother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are her children Karen (David) Stowers of Coloma, Michigan, Marlene (Brent) McCumons of Chelsea, Michigan, Cheryl (James) Elrod of South Bend, Indiana, and Bradley (Deborah) Anderson of Oronoco, Minnesota; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; one sister, Marge (Don) Holsten of Maple Grove, Minnesota; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Massey and Irene Wright of Cheboygan, Michigan; one brother-in-law, Ray (Beverly) Anderson of Lakeland, Florida, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn E. Anderson; her parents; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Don Massey, Dick Wright, Ruth and Jim Gundry, Lillian and Don Kihn; niece, Suzanne Holsten and nephews, Glenn Gundry and Brian Wright.
A memorial service (masks required) will be held at Cheboygan Evangelical Covenant Church on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with a luncheon immediately following. The family will greet guests from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.
Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery in Cheboygan. Memorials may be made to Cheboygan Evangelical Covenant Church. The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home in Cheboygan is in charge of arrangements.
