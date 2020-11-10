1/1
Muriel A. Anderson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Muriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Muriel A. Anderson, 94, formerly of Cheboygan, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville, Michigan.

Muriel was born February 15, 1926 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daughter of Arthur and Esther (Peterson) Anderson. Muriel graduated from the University of Minnesota as a Registered Nurse. In 1947, she married Glenn E. Anderson in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, homemaking, tending flowers, traveling and entertaining. All who knew her appreciated her hospitality. She was a very committed Christian throughout her life, teaching young children in Sunday School for many years as well as playing the piano for worship services. She, most recently, was an active member of Cheboygan Evangelical Covenant Church. Muriel was a very devoted wife and an exemplary mother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Surviving are her children Karen (David) Stowers of Coloma, Michigan, Marlene (Brent) McCumons of Chelsea, Michigan, Cheryl (James) Elrod of South Bend, Indiana, and Bradley (Deborah) Anderson of Oronoco, Minnesota; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; one sister, Marge (Don) Holsten of Maple Grove, Minnesota; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Massey and Irene Wright of Cheboygan, Michigan; one brother-in-law, Ray (Beverly) Anderson of Lakeland, Florida, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn E. Anderson; her parents; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Don Massey, Dick Wright, Ruth and Jim Gundry, Lillian and Don Kihn; niece, Suzanne Holsten and nephews, Glenn Gundry and Brian Wright.

A memorial service (masks required) will be held at Cheboygan Evangelical Covenant Church on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with a luncheon immediately following. The family will greet guests from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery in Cheboygan. Memorials may be made to Cheboygan Evangelical Covenant Church. The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home in Cheboygan is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at https://www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com/obituary/Muriel-Anderson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved