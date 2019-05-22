|
|
Nancy L. Manning, age 75, of Cheboygan passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Evergreen Living Center in St. Ignace. She was born November 17, 1943 in Cheboygan, the daughter of Ike and Muriel (Cousineau) Kirsch. On September 12, 1964, Nancy married Calvin Manning.
Nancy had worked as a caregiver and had also worked at the U.A.W. Center as a housekeeper. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and enjoyed baking, knitting and gardening. She was proud of her family and where she came from and will be remembered for her caring, non-judgmental demeanor and her love for everyone.
Survivors include her three sons, Michael (fiancé Nancy Summerton) Manning of Williamsburg, MI, Paul Manning of Holland, MI and Mark (Angel) Manning of Cheboygan; five siblings, Barbara (Gary) Geyer, Richard (Christine) Kirsch, Dale Kirsch, Robert (Marie) Kirsch and Ruth (Richard) Shampine, all of Cheboygan; two grandchildren, Gregory Manning of Williamsburg and Sandra Suzanne Manning of Cheboygan, the father of her sons, Calvin Manning of Cheboygan and her dear friends, Shannon Smith and Tara Ward, both of Cheboygan. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson, Scott Manning and her in-laws, Ida and Elmer Manning.
A memorial service will take place at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor James Seaman will officiate. Memorial contributions may be directed to Straits Area Youth Promotion Academy (SAYPA). Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Nancy are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 23, 2019