Nathaniel Michael Steward Beckett, affectionately known as "Bubby", was born on September 6, 2010. He was a fighter, but on September 25, 2020 his fight came to a sudden end. He'd been struggling with asthma, along with kidney disease. That Friday the 25th, he was rushed to the hospital in Cheboygan, then flown to Helen Devos Children's Hospital, already gone from this earth. He was pronounced dead after donating his working organs to help other children on September 29th. This is something we knew he would have wanted.
Nathan was the brightest child you could've ever met. He was always worried about anyone and everyone. He was always taking in the world around him, retaining as much information as he could. He was always smiling in every picture taken. Nathan loved all of his family so much and cared so much about them. He also had a large family to give him the love he deserved as well. Nathan also had two dogs he cared about as well. His heart and soul were so pure and full of love.
He loved everything from video games, to animals, the color green, the outdoors and picking mushrooms with his brothers. His favorite games that he couldn't get enough of were Minecraft, Skylanders and even the old games like Mario. You would always find him playing Minecraft, building the most amazing worlds you could imagine. Nathan had the biggest dreams for the future and had said that when he grew up, he wanted to be an architect, or a professional gamer, claiming he could just make money off online. In addition to the things Nathan loved was that when he was younger, he loved Dinosaurs. He couldn't get enough of them.
The family he loved and whom Nathan is survived by are his parents, Eric & Danielle Beckett, biological mother, Melissa "Mommy Melissa" Byearski, seven brothers, Aiden Beckett, Russell Beckett, Deven Ayotte, Brendon Wheeler, Levi Beckett, Johnny Parris, II, and Justynn Byearski, two sisters, Justyce Ayotte and Bella Steward, his grandparents, Becky Lahaie, Adena Beckett, Dennis Hartlieb and Maureen Tithof, aunts, Tamara Newton, Jill Tithof, Stephanie Bowen and Tammy Beckett and his two uncles, Ron Beckett and Tony Beckett. This probably doesn't even scratch the surface of all of his loved ones. Nathan was preceded in death by his grandfather Keith Beckett and his great, great aunt, Marcia Nelson.
A graveside service will take place at Koehler Township Cemetery on Monday, October 5 at 2:00 PM. with Chaplain Dianne Myers officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Nathan are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.