Dalzell, SC…Nicholas "Nick" Dale Rocheleau, age 49, beloved husband of Christie
Sturkey Rocheleau, died on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Born on January 13, 1971 in Berlin, Germany, he was the son of Ken Rocheleau and the
late Bernice Henson Rocheleau. Nick was a loving and devoted husband and father and
will be dearly missed by all. His true love in life was spending time with his family.
Nick served his country in the US Air Force and retired after twenty-four years of
service. While on active duty, he was a flight line supervisor and instructor. Following
his retirement, he went on to work as a government contractor at Shaw Air Force Base.
Nick was a computer wizard and was always helping his coworkers when it came to
technology. He was a member of a veterans motorcycle group from Shaw Air Force
Base. The family attends Alice Drive Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife Christie of Dalzell and father Ken of Charlevoix, MI surviving are:
one daughter, Abigail Rocheleau of Dalzell; one sister, Sarah Rocheleau and husband
Derek Woodgate of Charlevoix, MI; one niece, Lily Woodgate of Charlevoix, MI; fatherin-law, Marion Sturkey of Plum Branch, SC; mother-in-law, Agnes Sturkey of
Wilmington, NC; one uncle, Alec Roy Henson and his wife Ann of England; one aunt,
Josephine Parry and her husband Colin of England, and two cousins, Clare Houghton and
Kate Halfpenny both of England.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Alice
Drive Baptist Church with Dr. Clay Smith officiating. The interment with full military
honors will be held in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery at 2:00 pm.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 11:00-12:00 pm, one
hour prior to the service, at Alice Drive Baptist Church and other times at the home from
1:00-5:00 pm.
The family request that those in attendance of the services please practice social
distancing and wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the America Cancer Society
, 200 Center
Pointe Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.
