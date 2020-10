Dalzell, SC…Nicholas "Nick" Dale Rocheleau, age 49, beloved husband of ChristieSturkey Rocheleau, died on Friday, October 16, 2020.Born on January 13, 1971 in Berlin, Germany, he was the son of Ken Rocheleau and thelate Bernice Henson Rocheleau. Nick was a loving and devoted husband and father andwill be dearly missed by all. His true love in life was spending time with his family.Nick served his country in the US Air Force and retired after twenty-four years ofservice. While on active duty, he was a flight line supervisor and instructor. Followinghis retirement, he went on to work as a government contractor at Shaw Air Force Base.Nick was a computer wizard and was always helping his coworkers when it came totechnology. He was a member of a veterans motorcycle group from Shaw Air ForceBase. The family attends Alice Drive Baptist Church.In addition to his wife Christie of Dalzell and father Ken of Charlevoix, MI surviving are:one daughter, Abigail Rocheleau of Dalzell; one sister, Sarah Rocheleau and husbandDerek Woodgate of Charlevoix, MI; one niece, Lily Woodgate of Charlevoix, MI; fatherin-law, Marion Sturkey of Plum Branch, SC; mother-in-law, Agnes Sturkey ofWilmington, NC; one uncle, Alec Roy Henson and his wife Ann of England; one aunt,Josephine Parry and her husband Colin of England, and two cousins, Clare Houghton andKate Halfpenny both of England.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the AliceDrive Baptist Church with Dr. Clay Smith officiating. The interment with full militaryhonors will be held in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery at 2:00 pm.The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 11:00-12:00 pm, onehour prior to the service, at Alice Drive Baptist Church and other times at the home from1:00-5:00 pm.The family request that those in attendance of the services please practice socialdistancing and wear a mask.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the America Cancer Society , 200 CenterPointe Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com and sign the family's guest book.The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home for the arrangements.