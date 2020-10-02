Beloved Mother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Friend
Pamela Anne Mulka 56 of Cheboygan passed away
Friday, September 25th at Munson Medical Center in Travers City.
Pam was a lifelong resident of Cheboygan, born February 1st, 1964
The daughter of Marianne and Gerald Mulka.
She was a compassionate spirit who took the role of
caregiver for both her parents for many years.
Pam had her own web design business and worked many years
with various internet and computer companies. Computers were her passion,
she became her family's personal IT gal and gaming companion.
she was generous and giving, she loved to have something to do for someone.
She enjoyed doing algebra for fun, crocheting and reading.
She had the best sense of humor and loved to laugh.
Surviving are her daughter Paige Willis, Siblings Gerald (Christine) Mulka of Kentwood
Steve (Wendy) Mulka of Kingsford, Michael Mulka of Il., Anne Goude of MN, Kathy Simmons,
Amy Sprow of Detroit, and many nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by both her parents.
An outdoor gathering to celebrate Pam's life will be
At the Mulka Family Home (505 E State Street) on
Saturday, October 17th, From 2-6 pm.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
