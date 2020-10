Beloved Mother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt and FriendPamela Anne Mulka 56 of Cheboygan passed awayFriday, September 25th at Munson Medical Center in Travers City.Pam was a lifelong resident of Cheboygan, born February 1st, 1964The daughter of Marianne and Gerald Mulka.She was a compassionate spirit who took the role ofcaregiver for both her parents for many years.Pam had her own web design business and worked many yearswith various internet and computer companies. Computers were her passion,she became her family's personal IT gal and gaming companion.she was generous and giving, she loved to have something to do for someone.She enjoyed doing algebra for fun, crocheting and reading.She had the best sense of humor and loved to laugh.Surviving are her daughter Paige Willis, Siblings Gerald (Christine) Mulka of KentwoodSteve (Wendy) Mulka of Kingsford, Michael Mulka of Il., Anne Goude of MN, Kathy Simmons,Amy Sprow of Detroit, and many nieces and nephews.She was proceeded in death by both her parents.An outdoor gathering to celebrate Pam's life will beAt the Mulka Family Home (505 E State Street) onSaturday, October 17th, From 2-6 pm.Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice