Pamela J. Wollangur, 72, of Cheboygan, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at home.
A resident of Cheboygan all of her adult life, Pamela was born May 13, 1947 in Dearborn, the daughter of Robert and Virginia (Laurence) Cardinal. On November 15, 1965 at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Cheboygan, she married Roger Wollangur. She was employed at Cheboygan Memorial Hospital for over thirty years, retiring in 2006 as the manager of medical records. She enjoyed flower gardening, traveling, spending time with her family and friends, and especially her faithful service dog, Juanita. Pamela was a member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church and the National Ataxia Association.
Surviving is her husband, Roger, a daughter, Wendy (Luke Hawkins) Nycz, and a son, Scott (Gina) Wollangur, both of Cheboygan, a grandson, Jacob Wollangur, two sisters, Cyndi (Todd) Gray of Vicksburg, and Carol (Jack) Storm of Grand Rapids, a brother, Craig Cardinal of Texas, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Sherry Kowatch, and a brother, Courtney Cardinal.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorials may be made to McLaren Hospice, or the National Ataxia Foundation.
Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhome.inc.
The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020