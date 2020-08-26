1/1
Pat (Baier) Tryban
Pat (Baier) Tryban of Mullett Township passed away peacefully Sunday, August 23, 2020. Pat is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Cash, and her son, Daniel (Jackie), and daughter, Dr. Janine (Dr. Wayne). She will be missed by her grandchildren, Jake, Maddy, Kyle, Catie, Brian, Blaine, Maisyn, Kenadie, Kyleigh, and her great-grandson, Bryson. Pat will also be missed by her siblings Barb (Pete), Michael (Sharon), Kathleen (Chris), and Tom (Kayleen), as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Maxine Baier, and her siblings Mackey, John, and infant Ted. Pat was a highly respected RN for 47 years. Her passions were reading, crossword puzzles, crocheting and spending time with her family and friends. Pat was an avid gardener, and proudly achieved the title of Master Gardener through Michigan State University.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Right to Life of Michigan or Bishop Baraga School in Cheboygan.

Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
