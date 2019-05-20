|
Patricia (Pat) Ann Novak, 74, of Cypress, TX and formerly of Cheboygan, passed away at the home of her daughter on May 11, 2019 after courageously battling a lengthy illness.
Pat was born August 10, 1944 at the home of her parents, Clifford and Irene (Garant) Tuttle.
We fondly remember how much Pat enjoyed her family, playing cards, shopping for deals, and getting together with friends for lunch and visits. She was a terrific cook and used to love going for rides to see fall colors, a good snowstorm, and more recently the fields of blue bonnets in Texas.
Pat was a member of St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church in Cheboygan and also the Red Hat Society. She worked at Fox Valley in Cheboygan and finished her working career in Mackinaw City working at Downing's Motel and Marugo's Gift Shop where she made many lasting friendships.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband Bruno B. Novak and her parents, Clifford and Irene.
She is survived by her four children, Mary (Jim) Christie of Cypress, TX, Ed (Gloria) Duffiney of Cheboygan, Kathy Durst of Lake Orion and Vince (Cory) Novak of Rockford. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren: Cooper, Jola, Milo Novak, Jeremy, Jessica Verville, Krystal (Dave) Tyrrell, Gordie Durst, Dave (Allie) Duffiney, Katie (Nathan) Durga, Matt Duffiney, Racheal Morris and Dan (Melissa) Christie; and nine great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will take place on Friday, May 31 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary/St Charles Catholic Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial at Pinehill Cemetery will take place following the funeral Mass.
Donations may be made in memory of Pat to St. Mary/St. Charles barrier free building project.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 21, 2019