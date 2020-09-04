Mrs. Patricia Anne Elliott Strope, age 85, passed away on August 19, 2020. She was born January 9, 1935, to the late Fred and Florence Elliott.
Surviving are her husband John F. Strope, of Rockford, MI, and daughter Tracey (Andrew) Kasul, of Rockford, MI, as well as two sisters Jane Shewchuck of Holt, MI, and Nancy Schramm of Dimondale, MI, and many other family and friends who loved her dearly. Pat was a graduate of Cheboygan High School in 1953. She attended Mercy Central School of Nursing in Grand Rapids and earned her degree in 1955. She retired from
Butterworth Hospital in 1995, where she worked as a registered nurse. Her hobbies included genealogy, doll making, and sewing. Pat was a member of the Rockford United Methodist Church and the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians. No services are planned at this time. Those desiring an expression of sympathy may consider the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Boys Town of Omaha.