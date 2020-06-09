Patricia L. "Pat" (Couture) Rzanca
1936 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" L. Rzanca (nee Couture), age 83, of Munising, and formerly of Cheboygan, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Medilodge of Munising with her family at her side. She was born on October 22, 1936 in Cheboygan, Michigan to the late Jennings and Harriett (Eno) Couture. Pat grew up in Cheboygan and graduated from the Catholic High School in 1954. In her younger years before the bridge was built, Pat would take the ferry to St. Ignace and to Mackinac Island to work. She married Edward J. Rzanca on July 5, 1962 and then moved her family to Munising in 1968. Pat was a loving, caring, and giving person. She worked hard at many different jobs: selling fruit at the Bushel Basket, working at J & L News, and waitressing at Mrs. Claus' Restaurant, Apple Betties, and many other local restaurants until she was hired as a cook at Munising Memorial Hospital. She retired from the hospital after twenty years of service. Pat was a talented cook who loved to make meals for her family, especially her famous torts. She enjoyed road trips with Ed, dinner drives, playing BINGO, and visiting the casino. Pat was a member of the Moose Lodge, Sacred Heart Church, and St. Gerard Circle. Pat loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart, and she cherished all the time she could spend with family.

She is survived by her children – Mike Reiman of Munising, Darlene (Duane) Crawford of Port Byron, NY, Dolores Reiman of Munising, Ed Rzanca, Jr. of Green Valley, AZ, Tommy (Marilyn) Rzanca of Munising, and Tracy Rzanca of Iron Mountain; 26 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings – Mattie Blaskowski, Loraine Sova, Keith Couture, Jim Couture, Diane VanCamp, Curtis Couture, Mary Jo Cuture, and Debbie St.Ange; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents – Jennings and Harriett; husband – Edward Rzanca, Sr.; siblings - Kenneth Couture, Jennings "Bug" Couture, and an infant sister.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Pat's obituary and online guestbook may be viewed and signed at bowermanfuneralhome.net.

Pat's family would like to extend a special thanks to Medilodge and staff for their compassionate care you gave mom and comfort for her family.

Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
June 7, 2020
Pat was a funny, loveable sister. She always had a smile, and loved to cook. Loved her leftovers. Her life was full of pain and laughter! She will be missed. We.. the Couture siblings talk about her and always end up laughing, and sometimes crying. May she RIP..
Lorraine Sova. Couture
Sister
June 6, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 6, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
June 6, 2020
Dear family please accept our condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love ones, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts.
June 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
