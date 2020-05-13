|
|
Patricia Lynn Gabis (Mollen)
Born May 8, 1945
Called Home to the Lord May 8, 2020
Beloved wife of David Gabis, Patricia was born in Eu Claire, Wisconsin to parents Leo Mollen and Blanche (Love) Mollen. Patricia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, great grandmother and dear friend. She is survived by her devoted husband of fifty six years, David, by her children Sheila (Don) Melching, Shane (Lisa) Gabis and Sarah (Aaron) Lackey, grandchildren Taylor (Khristyn), Derek (Katie), Rachel, Trevor, Lindsey (Joe), Nathan and Owen, and great grandchildren Aiden, Gracelyn, Benjamin and Claire. Patricia's surviving siblings include Martin (Jaqueline) Mollen, Janet (Joseph) Hebert, Jacqueline (Ronald) Aldrich, Timothy (Ruth) Mollen and William (Shirley) Mollen. She was preceded in death by her beloved brother and sisters, John Mollen, Joanne (Dale) Spray and Jeanine (Donald) Kelso, sister in law Jacqueline Mollen, and her parents Leo and Blanche. She leaves behind many adored nieces, nephews, extended family and treasured friends.
As a child, Patricia attended Tallman School and Galbraith School and graduated from Cheboygan Area High School in 1963. She devoted her adult life to her family and to the children of East Side Elementary School and the Cheboygan Area School District from where she retired in 2006 after twenty two years of faithful service. Patricia was kind, courageous, selfless, witty and strong. Her bravery and strength in her later years inspired many. Her selfless and loving nature supported and encouraged those that were in need and her vivacious and spirited personality drew many to her presence, both friends and strangers alike. Her kindness, strength, generosity, vivacity and love for life will be profoundly missed by cherished family, friends and all those who knew her and were touched by her love. Her beautiful spirit will remain with us forever.
A memorial service for Patricia will be announced and held at a later date, so that all who wish to attend are not prevented by the state of the current health crisis.
Donations in honor of Patricia can be made to the Lord's Kitchen, 221 North Bailey Street, Cheboygan, Michigan or to the Salvation Army at www.salvationarmyusa.org.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 13, 2020