|
|
Patricia Marie Donnelly, age 61, of Black Lake, passed away at home on Friday, May 15, 2020. Born in Flint on November 14, 1958, Patricia was the daughter of James and Joan (Daly) Uhlmeyer.
Patricia is survived by her son Ryan (Ariane) Donnelly of Ann Arbor, her mother, Joan of Black Lake, her brothers, Robert and William Uhlmeyer of Virginia and Florida, sister, Julie Baty of Grand Rapids, brother-in-law, Devin Donnelly of Flint, and eleven nieces and nephews.
Preceding Patricia in death were her husband Brian Donnelly in 2008, her sister, Margaret in 2009, her father, James in 2011, and her sister, Kathleen in 2019.
Patricia was a registered nurse and worked at Hurley Medical Center NICU for many years, and most recently worked at the Salvation Army Evangeline House. She was named Salvation Army of Cheboygan County Volunteer of the Year in 2018.
Graveside services for immediate family will take place at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Patricia are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 20, 2020