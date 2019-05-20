|
|
Patsy A. (Parker) Blom, 81 of Gaylord, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Florida, surrounded by her family. Born in Gaylord on April 27, 1938, Patsy was the daughter of William and Edna Parker.
She is survived by her husband, Hubert "Bert" Blom; children, Evan (Denyl) Hewes, Leslie (Marty) Kadletz, Trevor (Kristen) Hewes and Heather (David) Korte; step-children, Julia Blom and Craig (Jaci) Blom; grandchildren, Alyssa Hewes fiancé Brandon Peterson, Parker Hewes, Kathleen (Christopher) Sieckert, Abigail Kadletz, Jacob (Lyric) Kadletz, Colin and Evan Dunaway, Jack Korte, Casey Korte, Caroline Korte and Conrad Korte, great-granddaughter Charlotte Ann; sister, Elaine Kuklinski, cousin, Elenaor (Glenn) Crisp and several grand nieces and grand nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, W. Ronald and Robert Parker.
Patsy graduated from Mackinaw City High School as salutatorian. She was Centennial Queen of Cheboygan County her junior year of high school. She attended Western Michigan University and acquired her Secretarial of Science degree in 1957. Upon graduation, she ventured west to California where she spent seven years. She lived five years in British Columbia, 30 years in Iron Mountain and the remainder of her life in lower Michigan. She enjoyed playing golf, playing bridge, rummikub, being a snowbird and was a Packer fan. She loved watching all of her grandchildren play sports and spending time with them. Her most recent sparkle in her eye was her great-granddaughter, Charlotte Ann. Patsy's smile would light up a room and she was probably wearing one of her many hats. The love she had for her family and many friends was felt by all. She never met a stranger and was a friend to all.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Gaylord Community Funeral Home and Cremation Service where the family will gather with friends beginning at 9 a.m. Pastor Dan Bowman will officiate. Those who wish are asked to consider memorial contributions to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in honor of her grandson, Jake.
Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 21, 2019