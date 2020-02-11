|
Patsy Ann Cooper of Cheboygan peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was 88 years old.
Pat was born October 15, 1931, to Harry and Ivah Smith in Owosso, Michigan. She graduated from Owosso High School and then her much beloved Michigan State University with a bachelors degree in social work. While in high school and at MSU, Pat enjoyed competing on her schools' varsity swim teams.
On July 11, 1953, Pat married Gary Kenneth Cooper, also of Owosso, and the couple made their first home at Fort Gordon in Georgia. They then returned to Michigan, residing in Royal Oak and Saginaw before making their eventual move to Cheboygan in 1961.
Pat was very active in the Cheboygan community, volunteering her time and talents to such causes as the Garden Club, St. Thomas Food Pantry, St. James Alter Guild, and teaching Sunday School. She also served as a substitute teacher for the Cheboygan Public Schools.
In her childhood, Pat would often travel in the summertime with her extended family to a cottage on Grand View Beach, so she was especially fond of Mullett Lake where she and her husband resided for over fifty years. She loved to swim, fish, waterski, powerboat and sail on the lake. Pat was also an avid golfer and tennis player in local leagues as well as an avid card and game player who participated in weekly Bridge and Mahjong with friends. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and entertaining, often hosting gatherings at her home. But her greatest passion became her love of all things MSU as she would never miss a Spartans football or basketball game and often invited others to her home to enjoy the game with her.
Additionally, Pat loved to travel and learn about the culture and history of other countries with her most favorite destination being Spain. She also wintered in Florida and Arizona, but certainly was happiest when she would return to visit her family and friends in Michigan.
Pat is survived by her children Cheri Sue Utsler of Oracle, Arizona, and Kelly Cooper (Jeanene) of Newmarket, New Hampshire; grandchildren Chelsi Utsler Witt (Tim), Ryan Utsler (Kelly), Raleigh Cooper, Kelli Sue Utsler, and Cameron Cooper; great-grandchildren Bailey Utsler, Emry Utsler, and Hiram Witt; and sister Sue Bucholz (Wayne), and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Marc Gregory Cooper, husband Gary Kenneth Cooper, and her sister Barb Porter (Jim).
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at St Thomas Lutheran Church on Saturday, May 9th at 11:00 am, with a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to the or St. Thomas Lutheran Church in remembrance of Pat.
