Paul A. "Paully" Robiadek, age 53, of Cheboygan passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Gulf Shores, AL while on vacation. He was born May 6, 1966 in Cheboygan, the son of Thomas and Nancy (Reiman) Robiadek. On March 6, 1999 at St. Thomas Lutheran Church, Paul married Cheryl.
Paul was a "Dirt Man". From the time he was young, operating heavy equipment was how he loved to spend his time and what he loved to teach. He was a member of the Operators Engineers, local 324. He was a Houndsman. Bear hunting and going to the woods with family, his brothers, his friend is what he loved to do. He enjoyed time at home playing in his garden and working around the yard. Paul loved his family…He loved his life. Paul's most beloved role was being a grandpa to his soon to be 10 amazing grandkids, who will always remember him as Grit.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl of Cheboygan, five children, Paul "Butch" (Nicole) Robiadek, Maggie (fiance' Jon LaHaie) Badgley, Joe (Courtney) Badgley, all of Cheboygan and Abby Badgley (Jason Septic) of Petoskey, Brandon (fiance' Anjie Ittner) Yeck of Midland, seven siblings, Larry, Tom (Cindy), Carm (Rod) Mushlock, Chuck (Jill), Bill (Ann), Jeannie Korn, Kenny (Alicia), all of Cheboygan, 10 grandchildren, Lyndee (expected in March), Oliver, Sawyer John, Porter, Brody, Hadlee, Savannah, Ava, Emma and Blake, nephew, James (Hailey) Jeter and their daughter, Harper and his many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will take place at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home on Friday, February 28 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM. The funeral service will take place at St. Thomas Lutheran Church on Saturday, February 29 at 11:00 AM. Pastor Dave Hueter will officiate. Immediately following the service, a celebration of Paul's life will take place at the Eagles of Cheboygan. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that you plant a tree in memory of Paul. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Paul are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
