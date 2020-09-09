Paul Arthur Michelin, 83, of Newberry died peacefully with his wife, Lois, at his bedside on September 2, 2020, at Newberry Assisted Living Community. He was a man of deep faith and conviction who lived a life of service to his family, church, and community.
His kindness and service began early as Paul was born July 29, 1937, the oldest of six children to Arthur and Aline (Couture) Michelin in Cheboygan, Michigan. He graduated from Cheboygan Catholic High School and Michigan Tech University. At Michigan Tech he met Lois Bergmann and they were married in 1960. As husband to Lois for 60 years and father to four children, he supported the family as a civil engineer for the Michigan Department of Transportation for 37 years and as a loving, giving, caring model of consideration and respect for others.
Paul offered his loyal service to many community groups and could be found doing the essential jobs behind the scenes at St. Gregory Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, the school, sports boosters and little league. He was a T-Ball coach, a pancake flipper at the logging museum, a volunteer in prison ministry, a dishwasher at many community events, a Eucharistic minister, an altar server, a track meet timer, an umpire, a pasty maker, a lector, and a visitor to the homebound to whom he brought communion. He was a member of the Newberry Country Club and B.P.O.E.
His love of sports started early in his life when he was the state of Michigan speed skating champion. He was an avid follower of the Newberry Indians, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Detroit Tigers, Red Wings, and Lions as well as all sports his children and family members were involved in. He was a tireless walker, a golfer, an ice skater, and a snow shoveler.
Paul lived beyond The Golden Rule and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his loving wife, Lois; children Ann ( Dr. Stephen) Piereson of Ishpeming, Dr. David (Lucinda) Michelin of Traverse City, Dr. Sara Michelin of Charlevoix, and Dr. Maria Michelin of Marietta, GA; grandchildren Mary (Dr. Robert) Lentz, Rachel (Matthew) White, Dr. Alexandra Michelin, Dr. Erika Michelin, Jessie Michelin, Elle Barrett, Abigail Barrett, and Lucien Michelin; great grandson Henry Lentz and great granddaughter White due in December; siblings Dr. Robert Michelin, Peter (Linda) Michelin, Mary Zelenock, Louise (David) Smolarek, and Joseph (Janet) Michelin; brothers-in-law Doug (Louise) Bergmann, Jack (Sherrel) Bergmann, and Kenneth (Sue) Bergmann; sisters-in-law Susan Bergmann, Sheryl Bergmann, Eileen Bergmann, and Claire Bergmann; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his sisters-in-law Doris Michelin and Diana Bergmann, and his brothers-in-law Michael Zelenock, Bruce Bergmann, Charles Bergmann and James Bergmann.
Due to the present gathering restrictions due to COVID 19, a friends and family gathering and liturgical prayer service will take place at St. Gregory Catholic Church in Newberry on Sunday, September 20, 2020, starting at 6 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, September 21, 2020, at 10 am at the church with Fr. Marty Flynn officiating. Rite of Committal will follow at Forest Home Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorials may be directed to St. Gregory Catholic Church, 212 West Harrie Street, Newberry, Michigan 49868 the Tahquamenon Education Foundation, P.O. Box 482, Newberry, MI 49868, Luce County Community Resource and Recreation Center, 111 West Helen Street, Newberry, MI 49868 or the Tahquamenon Logging Museum, P.O. Box 254, Newberry, MI 49868 in his memory.
Condolences may be expressed at www.beaulieufuneralhome.com.
Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family.