|
|
Paul Joseph Newman, 64, of Cheboygan, MI died November 25, 2019 with his beloved wife, Tricia, at his side. Born in Lansing, most of his childhood was in Cheboygan County. A U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, he later became a licensed ordained minister for over 25 years. His all-the-time missions work included also Detroit, Native American reservations, and Africa. With his Song of the Bow Ministry, he was the Pastor of various churches and of The Lord's Post in Cheboygan. He and his wife have lived in Cheboygan for 10 years enjoying home life, family and friends, the out-of-doors, and travel in the U.S. He loved music, photography, gardening, history and donated much of his time to churches, non-profits/charities. His passion was that everyone would have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. He is preceded in death by his mother, Frances, and husband, Loren Naffziger, and his father, Robert Joseph Vick. He is survived by his brothers Ernie, Allan, Rory, Leon, Robert, and sister, Susan, and many nieces and nephews. Make memorial donations to your home church and/or favorite non profit/charity. Graveside service in Spring. Arrangements by Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019