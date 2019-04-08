|
Paul L. Guyette, Sr., 86, of Cheboygan, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Hospice House in Cheboygan.
Paul was born November 20, 1932 in Detroit, the son of Luke and Minnie (Bossenberry) Guyette. After graduating from Cheboygan High School in 1951, he attended the University of Michigan, where he was a starting linebacker on the 1952 freshman football team. He then served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Paul retired at the age of 69 after a varied career as an air traffic controller in the Air Force, a speakeasy bartender, a meat packing laborer, a manager with Braniff Airways, a sports director/anchor at WTOM-TV, 25 years with Procter and Gamble, and later worked with Bussler Engineering, Sundor Products, and Great Lakes Tissue. Paul also served 25 years with the National Guard, was a long time member of the National Association of Purchasing Managers, and enjoyed walking and watching war movies.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary (Williams) Guyette, his children, Paul Jr., Brenna, Gigi Hall, Jennifer, and Danielle, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Eddie, and a brother, Ed.
When Paul left his teammates at the University of Michigan, he vowed that he would return, and now he has. Per his wishes, he has donated his body to the University of Michigan Medical School. Paul felt that if the use and study of his body could help someone live a better life, then he would rest easy.
A celebration of Paul's life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Moose Lodge in Cheboygan.
Memorials may be made to a veterans organization of one's choice, or Hospice House of Cheboygan.
