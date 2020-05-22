|
Paula Jean Jozwiak, 69, of Cheboygan, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at her home. She was born in Hancock, Michigan on August 5, 1950, the daughter of Clarence and Melba (Kinnunen) Beltarri.
Paula attended Madison High School in Madison Heights where she was a cheerleader, played volleyball, was a member of the debate team and ski club, and was a straight "A" student. She went on to study at Oakland University.
On February 27, 1971, she married the only love of her life, Terry Jozwiak. Paula and Terry started dating in 1965, when Paula was a sophomore in high school.
Spending over 55 years together (49 married), Paula and Terry loved to travel in their motor coach and entertain family and friends. Paula was an avid reader, loved thriller/mystery novels by Steven King and James Patterson, was very adventurous, and loved meeting new people. Paula and Terry traveled to many cities including spending some time in Misawa, Japan.
Paula is survived by her best friend, husband, and drinking buddy, Terry, her two daughters, Jennifer (Robert) Samer of Kirkland, Washington and Jackie (Andrew) Southern of Kennesaw, Gerogia, her three grandchildren, Ava Southern(11 ½), Christian Southern(10), and Nathan Samer(10), two sisters, Mary(Greg) and Janet, and many, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends from Cheboygan, Hancock/Houghton, and the Detroit area.
Cremation has taken place and a private ceremony will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials in Paula's name be made to the Cheboygan Humane Society.
For those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Paula, please visit stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 22, 2020