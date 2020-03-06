Home

Phillip E. "Phil" Lavender


1942 - 2020
Phillip E. "Phil" Lavender Obituary
Phillip E. Lavender age 77 of Cheboygan passed away at home with family by
his side after losing his battle with cancer on March 3, 2020.

He was born June 21, 1942 in Newberry to
William and Mary Ellen (Patterson) Lavender.

Phil graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1960. He served in the United
States Navy from October 25, 1960 until October 23, 1964. On June 10, 1967
he married Linda Jewell in Cheboygan. Phil worked at Proctor and Gamble for
many years before becoming the electrical inspector for Cheboygan County,
he retired in 2011. Mr. Lavender was an avid fisherman who enjoyed
tournament fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; three children, Pamela (Greg Overholt) Bur, Phillip (Karen Lagerman)
Lavender and Joseph (Ashley DeGroff) Lavender; seven grandchildren, Eden Lavender, Addison
Lavender, Carson Lavender, Jennifer (Justin) Boldenow, Amanda Bur, Robert Bur and Anthony Bur.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bill.

A graveside service will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to McLaren Hospice or a in Phillip's
memory.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 6, 2020
