Priscilla, Pud, May Gould (Knights) age 96, passed away peacefully at her home October 7, 2020. She was born in Illinois on May 31, 1924. She married the love of her life, Everett J Gould, in Royal Oak, Michigan, who preceded her in death in 2003.
Priscilla is survived by her children, Judith S. Gould(formerly of Cheboygan), Donna L Whiteley, and James E Gould; as well as grandchildren, Deanna L Barnett, Ross R Piper and Parnell White daughter-in-law Jennifer (Manning), both Cheboygan High '97.
Pud had friends from all walks of life and lived life fully. She was a loving mother, favorite aunt and caring friend, ready to drop what she was doing to help someone or just get together. Many will remember her chocolate chip cookies
She enjoyed camping and classic cars with her husband, family and friends. Their favorite activities were water skiing, swimming, boating, and car shows. Her circle of friends was large.
The family had a small gathering in the home to reminisce, tell stories and share chocolate chip cookies on October 10th 2020.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland OH Web: http://give.ccf.org/Priscilla