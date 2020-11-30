Randall (Randy) C. Elliott, 68, of Cheboygan, MI passed away November 21st, 2020. He was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on September 19th, 1952. Randy was not born in Cheboygan but loved this town like a lifelong resident.
Randy was deeply involved in the community volunteering, coaching, refereeing and also participating in many area events and fundraisers. He was the former president of the Cheboygan Chamber of Commerce, on the board of the Cheboygan Arts Council, Treasurer of The Kiwanis Club, treasurer of the Straits Area Contractors Group, and once awarded Cheboygan's Volunteer of the Year.
Randy worked as a mortgage lender for several northern Michigan area banks for over 25 years. Throughout those years, Randy met and became friends with many local residents.
One of Randy's favorite hobbies was cooking and baking. He never met a food or candy he didn't like. He was an amazing cook and baked delicious pies along with many other dishes. If you were lucky enough to have tasted, you would never forget how delicious they were. Later in Randy's life he began working at the local Best Western Hotel. On any normal day you could see Randy at the Main Street Gym, farmers' market, or just driving through town with his two very loved dogs, Tigger and Bear.
There are very few times in our lives when we meet someone who truly stays with us forever. Randy Elliott is that someone. He was a dedicated husband and father foremost, especially loving his role as "papa." Randy treasured all grandchildren and embraced each beautiful moment with them. Randy's life did not come to an end with is passing; he will forever live in our thoughts, our hearts, and our lives.
Randy is survived by his mother, Donna Elliott, wife, Phyllis, sons, Clinton (Nicole) and Jason (MaryLyn) Elliott, grandchildren, Mckenna Bergman, Lucas and Gabrielle Elliott, brother, Howard Elliott, and sister, Karen (Marlo) Grant.
Randy is preceded in death by his father, Clinton E. Elliott and his brother, Paul Elliott.
A celebration of life is planned for summer 2021.
The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be made at stonefuneralhomeinc.com.