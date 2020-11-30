1/1
Randall C. "Randy" Elliott
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randall (Randy) C. Elliott, 68, of Cheboygan, MI passed away November 21st, 2020. He was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on September 19th, 1952. Randy was not born in Cheboygan but loved this town like a lifelong resident.

Randy was deeply involved in the community volunteering, coaching, refereeing and also participating in many area events and fundraisers. He was the former president of the Cheboygan Chamber of Commerce, on the board of the Cheboygan Arts Council, Treasurer of The Kiwanis Club, treasurer of the Straits Area Contractors Group, and once awarded Cheboygan's Volunteer of the Year.

Randy worked as a mortgage lender for several northern Michigan area banks for over 25 years. Throughout those years, Randy met and became friends with many local residents.

One of Randy's favorite hobbies was cooking and baking. He never met a food or candy he didn't like. He was an amazing cook and baked delicious pies along with many other dishes. If you were lucky enough to have tasted, you would never forget how delicious they were. Later in Randy's life he began working at the local Best Western Hotel. On any normal day you could see Randy at the Main Street Gym, farmers' market, or just driving through town with his two very loved dogs, Tigger and Bear.

There are very few times in our lives when we meet someone who truly stays with us forever. Randy Elliott is that someone. He was a dedicated husband and father foremost, especially loving his role as "papa." Randy treasured all grandchildren and embraced each beautiful moment with them. Randy's life did not come to an end with is passing; he will forever live in our thoughts, our hearts, and our lives.

Randy is survived by his mother, Donna Elliott, wife, Phyllis, sons, Clinton (Nicole) and Jason (MaryLyn) Elliott, grandchildren, Mckenna Bergman, Lucas and Gabrielle Elliott, brother, Howard Elliott, and sister, Karen (Marlo) Grant.

Randy is preceded in death by his father, Clinton E. Elliott and his brother, Paul Elliott.

A celebration of life is planned for summer 2021.

The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be made at stonefuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved