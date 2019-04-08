|
|
Randy Brooks, 64 of Cheboygan, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at home.
He is survived by his wife, Patti; sons, Nick and his wife Abbie Brooks, Joe and his wife Sue Williams, Jeremy and his wife Cathy Williams; his grandchildren Brooklyn, Gavin and Leah; his sister Darlene (Mark); and his nephew Donnie.
Born in Detroit, Randy moved to Cheboygan in 1980 where he met his wife of 35 years. Randy worked in plumbing and heating for contractors in the area, later starting his own successful business, Brooks Plumbing and Heating in 2003. In his spare time Randy enjoyed camping in the UP, fishing, hunting and bowling. He was a wonderful husband, and an outstanding father and will be dearly missed.
Arrangements for a memorial service are pending and will be announced later.
Memorial Contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38106.
Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38106.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019