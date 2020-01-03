|
Rayma J. Kwiatkowski, age 88 formerly of Cheboygan,
Michigan, passed away at her son's home in Hortonville,
Wisconsin on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was born on
October 4, 1931 to the late Louie and Charlot (Martin) Hoiland
in Cheboygan. Rayma was married to Richard "Turk"
Kwiatkowski.
Rayma was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in
Cheboygan. She loved her Green Bay Packers and the NBA. She
was proud to have kept a meticulous score and record system
of every basketball game over a number of years. When she
wasn't following sports, she could be found crocheting, baking,
snuggling her cats and watching the wildlife in her own
backyard. Rayma always had a special way with animalssomething she passed down to her children and grandchildren. Her yard in Michigan was always a safe haven for the deer,
rabbits and birds. They paid her many front door visits
throughout the years.
Rayma is lovingly survived by her son, Bill (Sherry) Mockridge of
Hortonville, WI; grandsons, William "Billy" Mockridge of
Oshkosh, WI, Reece and Masin Kwiatkowski of Cheboygan, MI;
three great-grandchildren; and her beloved cats, Callie and
Patches.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Turk Kwiatkowski;
son, Richard "Rich" Kwiatkowski; brothers, Dick and Jack
Hoiland; sister, Jean McCash.
A memorial for Rayma will be held at a later date.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jan. 3, 2020