|
|
Raymond D. Laway, age 83, of Cheboygan passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home. He was born September 17, 1936 in Petoskey, the son of Frank and Clarice (Morway) Laway. He graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1956 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned home to Cheboygan and went to work at Procter & Gamble where he retired.
Ray grew up in Cheboygan but spent a lot of his childhood and adult years up at the Wilderness State Park residence. He truly loved camping up at Wilderness with his family in his younger years. Later in life he spent his winters in Florida where he spent time partying with many friends.
He loved to spend time working on his property, creating trails and riding the trails in his golf cart with family and friends. He liked to go to the Casino, play poker and found great joy in playing Horse-collar (Card Game) with family.
He enjoyed throwing parties at his house for all to join for food and reminiscing with family and friends while enjoying his favorite beverage, Stroh's. He also enjoyed watching football.
During his young adult years, he was known for his talent as an excellent softball pitcher on local Leagues. His garage wall is covered in Newspaper articles featuring his softball years.
Those that knew Ray know that he Loved to throw parties, tell stories and laugh while enjoying a cold one outside with his sunglasses on late into the night. Ray would want you to enjoy a cold one while telling a story from the past. As Ray would say, "That is what life is about, you need to laugh and have fun!" He was a member of the Cheboygan Moose Lodge and the Cheboygan Eagles.
Survivors include his three sons, Raymond Laway, Jr., Frank (Bev) Laway and Michael (Dawn) Laway, grandchildren, Ryan Laway, Jenna Laway and Michael Laway, great grandchildren, Trevor, Chelsea and Ellie Laway, step-grandchildren, Nathaniel McNeil, Raeann McNeil and Emily (McNeil) Lawson, his best friend, Don "Hare Bear" Harrington and his former wife and friend, Dianne George. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Francis "Chum" Laway, two sisters, Della Granbau and Nancy Wendt and his grandson, Chase Laway.
A party celebrating Ray's life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bishop Baraga School. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Ray are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 8, 2020