Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI 48640
989-839-9966
Raymond S. Bauers


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond S. Bauers Obituary
Raymond S. Bauers, age 89 of Beaverton, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his residence.
The son of the late Stanley and Elmira (Isabell) Bauers, he was born November 7, 1929 in
Mackinaw City.
Raymond is survived by his son, Ray S. (Marie) Bauers of Beaverton; his companion, Carol
Ouellette of Beaverton; sisters, Bernice Wheeler and Jerry Lou Barber, both of Cheboygan. He
was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Mary Brown Bauers, and sister Phyllis Wartela.
Per Raymond's request, cremation has taken place and private interment will be next to his
wife at Jerome Township Cemetery. Memorials in Raymond's name may be offered to
American Legion Post 442 of Sanford. Personal messages of condolence may be left for the
family at www.wilson-miller.com.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 22, 2019
