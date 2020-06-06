Reta (LaPeer) Gase
1934 - 2020
Reta (LaPeer) Gase, 85, of Indian River was called home by her Lord and Savior, Wednesday morning June 3, 2020.
Reta was born November 9, 1934 in Afton MI. She graduated from

Onaway High School in 1953, and went to County Normal. She then taught in a small one room school house for a short period of time. In 1955 She married Fulford LaPeer. They moved from Afton to Warren where she raised her family. Family was very important to Reta and she loved to spend time with her siblings, children and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed attending worship services at her church.

Reta is survived by her sons; Jim (Kelly) LaPeer, Ed (Violet) LaPeer, Allen (Jeri) LaPeer; her daughters Janet Higdon, and Gina (Mike) Wenson; Son-in-law Pete Hunt; her sisters; Elaine (Lloyd) Avery, Janet (Barry) LeDuc, Tersea (Ray) Whitmore; and brother Sonny (Nancy) Reno. 16 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Reta was preceded in death by her parents Lou (Len) Walters and her father Archie Reno, her husband Fulford LaPeer, second husband Art Gase, daughter Rebecca Hunt, son Brian Lapeer, son-in-law Ron Higdon, brother Roger Walters, sisters Louis Ormsbee and Heneretta Crawford.

A graveside service and burial will take place on June 6 at 11AM in the Walker Township Cemetery. Officiated by LeRoy Ormsbee Jr.

Please make memorial contributions to Hospice of Michigan

The family is served by Stone Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Indian River.

Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Burial
11:00 AM
Walker Township Cemetery
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Walker Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stone Funeral Home - Petoskey
2098 E. Mitchell Rd.
Petoskey, MI 49770
231-347-2291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
