Richard "Dick" H. Miller, Sr., age 87, of Cheboygan passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at McLaren Hospital in Petoskey. He was born March 31, 1932 in Novi, the son of Howard and Florence (Maahs) Miller, Sr. Dick graduated from Northville High School in 1950 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. On February 14, 1977, at St. John Lutheran Church in Cheboygan, he married Virginia "Ginny" Rae Mead-Hanneman who survives.
Dick was a police officer with the Farmington Police Department and retired in 1975 as an Administrative Sergeant. Upon retirement, Dick moved to Mackinaw City where he purchased the Chalet Motel that he and Ginny ran for over 10 years. He was a member of the Mackinaw City Bible Church and the Cheboygan County Barbershop Quartet and enjoyed portraying Captain Etherington in the Fort Michilimackinac Memorial Pageant for over 30 years, painting, woodworking, an accomplished cosmetologist and was an avid Red Wings fan.
Besides his wife Ginny, Dick is survived by his son, Richard (Juanita) Miller, Jr. of Harrison Twp., two daughters, Judy (John Chazick) Martin of Topinabee and Debra Edmonds of Buford, GA, three step children, Dawn Mead of Cheboygan, Cherie (Terry) Porta of Waters, MI and Douglas (Lori) Mead of Hartland, MI and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy A. Miller and a brother, Howard W. Miller, Jr.
No services are planned at this time but a graveside service will be held in the spring at Lakeview Cemetery in Mackinaw City. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Dick are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Dec. 7, 2019