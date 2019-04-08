|
|
Richard J. "Dick" Kolaski, 85, of Cheboygan, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at Hospice House in Cheboygan.
Dick was born October 14, 1933 in Cheboygan, the son of Joseph and Helen (Skiera) Kolaski. He was a 1952 graduate of St. Charles Catholic High School, and later served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. On July 2, 1955 in St. Louis, Missouri, he married Patricia "Pat" Firman, who preceded him in death in 2011. Dick drove truck for the Sportsland Beer Distributors for several years before working for B&C and then Glen's Market as a meat cutter, retiring in 1998. He was an avid Detroit sports fan, following the Tigers, Lions, and Red Wings, and enjoyed woodworking, cutting firewood, gardening, cooking, fishing, playing the guitar, and working on and maintaining his tractor and hit and miss gas engines. He was a member of St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church.
Surviving are his children, Connie Kolaski of Cheboygan, Kathy Kolaski of Santa Cruz, California, Paul Kolaski of Cheboygan, Julie (Steve) Klecker of Davenport, Iowa, Mary Armentrout, also of Cheboygan, and Diana Kolaski of Chicago, Illinois; five grandchildren, Erica, Dylan, Sara (Lloyd), Christine (Cody), and Alishia; four great-grandchildren, Max, Jenna, Silas, and Malena; his brother, Jerry Kolaski of Ludington; and many nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Pat, and five sisters, Edith Vieau, Bernice Kortz, Christina Shampine, and twin sisters, Betty Brown and Barbara Goodman.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 6-8 p.m., with a vigil service beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home in Cheboygan. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., at St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church in Cheboygan. Rev. Duane Wachowiak will officiate, burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in the spring.
Memorials may be made to the Barrier Free Project at St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019