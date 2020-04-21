|
Richard John Carlson, 81, of Cheboygan, died April 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on August 15, 1938 the son of Charles and Anna (Anderson) Carlson. He grew up in Cheboygan where he also attended school.
On March 3, 1962, Richard married Geraldine Krawczewski in Cheboygan. He worked for and retired from Cheboygan Area Schools after 38 years.
Richard enjoyed working on vehicles including his '57 Chevy, hunting, fishing, spending time with his family, caring for his many pets, and was an avid NASCAR fan.
Other than his loving wife, Geraldine, Richard is survived by his three daughters, Laurie (David) Marsh, Debra (Randy Sova) Ross, Kelly (Kathy McCartney) Carlson, his son Richard Carlson, grandchildren, Shandra (Rob) Greenwood, Ryan Marsh, Anthony (Erin) Ross, Patrick Ross, Stacy (Dan) Ross, great grandchildren Skyeler, Reagan, Ashlynn, Noah, nephews Jimmy and Jeff, and nieces Tami and Teri, and his fur babies Snoop and Jezabell.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Apr. 21, 2020