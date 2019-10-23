|
|
Richard R. Valot, age 85, of Cheboygan passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Mclaren Hospital in Petoskey. He was born October 7, 1934 in Cheboygan, the son of Charles and Theresa (Banks) Valot. On September 15, 1952 in Cheboygan, Richard married Janet Landrie who survives.
Richard had worked as a police officer for the City of Cheboygan for 30 years and retired in 1992. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, camping and going to the casino.
Besides his wife Janet, Richard is survived by his two daughters, Betty (John) Lewis of Cheboygan and Sandy (Ken) Owen of Homer, AK, his brother, Wayne (Darlene) Valot of Casa Grande, AZ, sister-in-law, Audrey Valot of Cheboygan, five grandchildren, Jen (Dennis) Caplinger, Matt (Jami) Lewis, Steven (Aimee) Owen, Chris (Joanna) Owen and Scott (Kayla) Owen and five great grandchildren, Quinn, Jason, Haylee, Easton and Ivy. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Clem, Harold, Ed and Raymond and four sisters, Jean, Ruby, Beulah and May.
Per Richard's wishes, no services will be held. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of the Straits or Medilodge of Cheboygan. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Richard are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019