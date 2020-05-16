Home

Richard Weisiger

Richard Weisiger Obituary
Richard Weisiger, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Richard was born in Brooklyn, NY. He served in the US Army from 1951-53 in Leipheim, Germany as an instructor at NCO Academy. He graduated from Hope College with his education degree. He was a school principal for most of his career at Coolidge and Sicomac Elementary Schools in Wyckoff, New Jersey. He and his wife were members of the Wyckoff Reformed Church and recently became members of Pillar Church in Holland, Michigan.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janet Weisiger; children, Glenn Weisiger, Beth Lomnitzer, Carin Arvidson, Diana Bast; twelve grandchildren.

A private family celebration of life service is being planned in Holland, MI in the foreseeable future.

Memorial contributions in Richard's honor may be given to Pillar Church Missions Fund in Holland, Michigan.

Interment to be in Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be posted online at www.yntemafh.com.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 16, 2020
