|
|
Robert "Bob" C. Buchanan, 95, of Cheboygan died April 14, 2020 at his home in Aloha Township. Memorial services will be determined at a later date.
Bob was born October 18, 1924 in Cheboygan, the son of William and Blanche (Hurley) Buchanan. Bob was one of ten brothers and sisters. His sister, Evelyn "Peto" Staley of Cheboygan is the only surviving sibling.
Bob and his wife, Barbara Jean, had two sons, Robert "Rob" and William "Bill", who passed away December 17, 2013 in Petoskey, Michigan.
Bob is survived by his wife Barbara Jean, son Rob, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.
Grandchildren include John (Angel) of Union Grove, North Carolina, Jodie (Marivee), Jason, and Jacob (Candra) of Cheboygan.
Great grandchildren include Payton, Preston, Seth, Dayton, Francis, and Fem.
Bob's family would like to thank Hospice for their kindness and support. Also, to Bob's nephews, nieces, and friends for their help and contributions to his family.
Those wishing to honor Bob's memory with a charitable contribution are asked to consider donations to Hospice.
The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Apr. 23, 2020