Robert "Bobby" C. Scripko, age 62, of Cheboygan passed away suddenly on September 8, 2019. Bobby had been living in an Ault foster Care home since the passing of his mother, Beverly Webber in 1990. He was born November 6, 1956 in Saginaw, the son of William E. and Beverly A. (Roberts) Scripko, Sr.
While living in Cheboygan Bobby enjoyed working at Crossroads and taking part in the Special Olympics, as well as bowling. He had a love for animals, especially horses. Bobby's best times were when he was visiting with family and taking part in family gatherings.
Survivors include his two brothers, William E. (Pat) Scripko, Jr. of Cheboygan and Bruce A. (Joann) Scripko of South Lyon, two sisters, Bette Robiadek of Utica and Bonnie (Charles Stephenson) Scripko of Cottrellville, two brothers-in-law, whom he loved and respected, Hank Robiadek and Daniel Smigelski and many cousins, nieces and nephews that he loved very much and was always trying to "Wanna make a bet" with.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather, Thomas S. Webber, both sets of grandparents, three uncles, three aunts and two cousins.
Visitation will take place at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home on Friday, September 13 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 14 at 1:00 PM, also at the funeral home with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place within Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Area 33 Special Olympics. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Bobby are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019