Robert E. Bonter, "Bob", age 56, of Mackinaw City, passed peacefully at

home on Saturday August 29, 2020 with his family at his side. The son of

Robert and Karen (Bauers) Bonter, Bob was born in Petoskey on

September 20, 1963.



A longtime resident of Mackinaw City, Bob was a 1982 graduate of

Mackinaw City High School and went on to enlist in the United States Navy.

Very patriotic, Bob served with the United States Naval Construction

Battalion, better known as the Navy Seabees, from 1982 until his honorable

discharge in 1989 . He eventually returned home to Mackinaw City where

he served as commander of American Legion Post #159 and worked until

recently as a boat mechanic for Shepler's Ferry.



Fun-loving and well-liked, Bob had a great sense of humor and was always

the life of the party. He loved joking around and was known for playing

funny pranks on his family and friends. Most important in Bob's life was his

family. He loved camping with his family, family gatherings for holidays,

weddings, and birthdays, and all the good times shared at "Snob Hill".

Together, Bob and his family enjoyed vacations to Las Vegas, Georgia,

and South Carolina. He loved kids, especially, his grandchildren and nieces

and nephews and had a tender place in his heart for animals.

Bob will be remembered for his patriotism and love of his country, for his

friendly, cheerful way and his wonderful smile, but most of all for his love

and devotion to his family.



Bob is survived by his daughters, Rachel (Daniel) Wilson of Warren,

Heather(Phil) Gilman of Pellston, and Samantha Bonter of Lima, Ohio;

step-daughters, Courtney (Ryan) Koch of Monaca, Pennsylvania and

Alyssa (Curt) Beebe of Shepherd; 16 grandchildren; and his mother and

step-father, Karen and Michael Krueger of Mackinaw City. Bob also leaves

his sisters, Dana Wenger and Heidi (Todd) Cooper, both of Mackinaw City

and his nieces and nephews, Brianna Cleland and Gavin Wenger, both of

Cheboygan and Haeleigh and Holden Cooper, both of Mackinaw City; as

well as his faithful companions, his dog, Bleu, and Smoke the cat.



Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert W. Bonter; brother, Kevin

Bonter; and the best dog ever, Diesel.



A graveside service and military honors by the Cheboygan Chapter of the

Vietnam Veterans will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Mackinaw City on

Saturday September 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Pastor David Wallis will officiate.

A celebration of life will follow at Todd and Heidi Cooper's "Snob Hill", 1456

Central Ave., Mackinaw City. Those planning an expression of sympathy

please consider a donation in memory of Bob to American Legion Post

#159, 106 S. Huron Ave., Mackinaw City, MI 49701 or to Cheboygan

County Humane Society, 1536 Hackleburg Rd., Cheboygan, MI 49721.

Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.

