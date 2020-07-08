Robert H. "Bob" Ormsbee, age 92, of Cheboygan passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Medilodge of Cheboygan. He was born March 3, 1929 in Cheboygan, the son of Leroy and Susan (Parrott) Ormsbee. Bob married Blanche LaFrinere who preceded him in death on April 30th of this year.
Bob had worked at L.J. Ormsbee Motors as the parts and service manager and later for the Fernelius dealership where he picked up and delivered cars. He played on the Ormsbee Motors softball team when they won the state championship. He was a member of the Church of Christ Restored and the Cheboygan Kiwanis Club where he had served as President and enjoyed bowling and vacationing in Florida.
Survivors include his five sons, Robert "Bob" of Biloxi, MS, Kenneth (Nina) of Metairie, LA, James of Cheboygan, John (Valerie) of West Liberty, OH and Edward (Leslie), also of Cheboygan, five grandchildren, Krystin, Robert, Ryan (Eva), Nicholas and Lyndse, two great grandchildren, Brianna and Henry and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Blanche and 15 siblings.
Visitation will take place at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home on Thursday, July 16 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. A graveside service will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery on Friday, July 17 at 10:00 AM with Apostle Leroy "Buddy" Ormsbee officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of one's choice
. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Bob are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.