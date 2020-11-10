Robert J. "Bob" Eustice, 90, of Cheboygan passed from this life on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Hospice House in Cheboygan. Bob was born December 7, 1929 in Cheboygan to James Eustice, Sr. and Mary (Shields) Eustice.
During high school Bob studied at St. Joseph Catholic Seminary in Grand Rapids. There he met a special lifelong friend in Edmund Szoka who went on to establish the Gaylord Diocese and served as Cardinal/assistant to Pope John Paul, II. Although Bob lived a life of faith, the priesthood was not his calling and he returned to Cheboygan to graduate in 1947.
Bob served a short stint in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon returning home and in keeping with the family tradition, he sailed the Great Lakes under the supervision of his father who was Chief Engineer on a freighter owned by Columbia Transportation. After a season offshore, Bob returned to land and gained employment in a small industry in Cheboygan. In 1952, he married the love of his life, Josephine "Jo" Jankoviak and became grounded in work and family. Ownership of the company changed to Plymouth Industries and Bob quickly advanced to plant superintendent. The manufacturing line switched over to speaker cabinets during that era and Bob absorbed the details of the business. Thus, the path was paved for the origin of Century Products in 1970, a partnership between Bob, his friend Karl Wixon and his brother Maurice Eustice. The combination of the mens' ingenuity and skills led to Century's success producing speaker cabinets in a highly efficient manner. Bob enjoyed wearing many hats during his years at Century and always valued his employees. He gradually worked into full retirement at age 70.
Bob was a lifelong member of St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, Council 791, the Cheboygan Golf and Country Club and the Cheboygan Fraternal Order of the Eagles. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and boating but above all, golf became his favorite avocation. At 89 he remained fiercely competitive and participated as an honoree in the local Rydercup Tournament. He was grateful to the club and manager, Olwyn Hancock, and touted it as one of the best days of his life.
Bob enjoyed his friends dearly and was a devoted family man. He always had a kind word or story to share and will be greatly missed by many.
Survivors include his son, Greg Eustice and daughter, Karen (Terry) Rocheleau, five grandchildren, Ryan (Karen) Eustice, Janae (Jay) Russell, Charla (Zac) Burill, Jessica (Pitch) Powers and Shannon (John) Dwyer, 17 great grandchildren, two siblings, Maurice Eustice and Aileen Bauers, two brothers-in-law, Sylvester and Richard (Marilyn) Jankoviak, a sister-in-law, Gertrude Hall and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife Jo, three brothers, James, Jr. "Red", Michael and John Eustice, his sister, Mary Meden, three sisters-in-law, Veronica Kozlowski, Marie Jankoviak (Johnson) and Clara Kortz and two brothers-in-law, Clement and Vincent Jankoviak.
All funeral plans are being postponed to a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bishop Baraga School. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Bob are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.