Robert J. "Bob" Parrott, age 98, of Cheboygan and formerly of Indian River passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Medilodge of Cheboygan. He was born January 12, 1922 in Indian River, the son of Frank and Irene (Gotham) Parrott. On April 4, 1948, Bob married Mona Doris Lay who preceded him in death on June 8, 2006.



Bob served with the U.S. Army during WWII and fought in the Invasion of the Philippines. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant. He had owned and operated R.J. Parrott Construction in Detroit for many years and, upon his retirement, he and Doris moved north to their vacation home on Parrott's Pointe. Bob was always the life of the party and enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, snowmobiling and gardening, supplying the whole neighborhood with vegetables.



Survivors include his three children, Wayne (Nancy) Parrott of Howell, MI, Colleen (Andy) Ginop of Strongs Corners, MI and Debby (Steve) Socolovitch of Cheboygan, 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, Bob was preceded in death by his 12 siblings.



A graveside service will take place at the Koehler Twp. Cemetery on Friday, November 13 at 1:00 PM with Chaplain Dianne Myers officiating.



Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store