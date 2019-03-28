|
Robert L. Root, 77, of Cheboygan, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at Medilodge in Gaylord.
Robert was born January 13, 1942 in Cheboygan, the son of Leon S. and Florence P. (Crawford) Root. He was a graduate of Cheboygan High School. On February 19, 1999 in Alcona County, Michigan, he married Sandra L. Kirsch, and they resided in Mikado, Michigan until her passing in 2017 when he returned to Cheboygan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, lawn care, riding his tractor, shooting pool, was an avid Detroit Lions and Tigers fan, and was a member of the Moose Lodge in Cheboygan.
Surviving are two daughters, Lisa (Rick) Harley of Cheboygan, and Jill (Michael) Peoples of Traverse City; three stepsons, Jimmy Carlson, of Flint, Jeff (Kirsten) Carlson of Clinton Township, and Jack Kirsch of Oscoda; six grandchildren, Devin and Gunner Harley, and Greg, Elleah, Chase, and Aleshe Peoples; four great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Carter, Piper, and Paizlee; two sisters, Dixie Welch of Cheboygan and Lola (Duane) Campbell of Columbus, Ohio; a brother, Arnold (Elaine) Root of Cheboygan, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Sandy in 2017, a sister, Elouise Enos, and three brothers, Stan, Evan, and Lynn Root.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at Aloha State Park.
Memorials may be made to the , or the .
The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home of Cheboygan is caring for the family.
