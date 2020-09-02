Robert "Bob" Moulder, age 69, of Cheboygan passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 with his wife and daughter by his side at the McLaren Hiland Cottage in Petoskey where he was receiving Hospice Care for Lung Cancer. He was born on March 14, 1951 in Cheboygan, the son of Roland and Nellie (Durfey) Moulder.
Bob graduated from Cheboygan High School, class of 1969. Being raised on a farm, Bob was no stranger to hard work. He worked for E.F. Wilkinson and Sons for many years, and retired from the Cheboygan County Road Commission. He enjoyed spending his weekends at the Farmer's Market selling his handmade walking sticks and pudding stones. Bob and his wife Connie celebrated 34 years of marriage in March of this year.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Connie (Wartella) Moulder, his son, Robert G. Moulder of Marquette, Michigan, as well as his daughter Sarah Moulder and her fiance Dr. Sean Green of Redwood City, California. He is also survived by his sister's family: Sandy and Tom Renaud of Ontario, Canada and their four children Tom (Sarena), Phil (Louise), Keith (Denise), and Kevin (Joanne), as well as his in-laws: Nancy Wartella, Janine and Tom Martin, and their three daughters Ann (Josh), Jolene (Spence), and Erika.
There will be a graveside service at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Aloha Township on Friday, September 4th at 11am prior to his burial. Pastor James Seaman of the Black River Full Gospel Church will officiate the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the McLaren Hiland Cottage Hospice House of Petoskey where Bob received exceptional care. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Bob are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.