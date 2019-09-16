|
Robert R. "Bob" Bolinger passed away peacefully at his home on September 12, 2019 at the age of 88. Bob was born to Fred Bolinger and Minnie Mae (Perry) on March 12, 1931 in Wolverine. He attended Wolverine Community Schools where he graduated High School. Bob married June Leach in January 1950. The couple was married for 69 years. Bob drove truck for many years and later worked at Higgins Industries in Vanderbilt, from which he retired in 1993. Bob served several terms as Nunda Township Supervisor and also served several terms as District 7 Commissioner on the Cheboygan County Commission where he was also a member of the Board of Health. He served several years on the Pigeon River Advisory Council. Bob was a mason and Jester Shriner. He was especially Supportive of the . Bob was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Wolverine Congregational Church.
Bob is survived by his wife June, his children Sandra Stafford (late husband Garth), Randy (Jackie) Bolinger, Dianne (Douglas) Reeves, Brenda Bolinger, and Brian (Sharon) Bolinger, Theodore Bolinger and Robert (Tonna) Bolinger, 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, two sisters in law and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers and sisters and one grandchild.
A funeral service for Robert was held on Monday September 16, 2019 at 1PM, at Lintz Funeral Home.
the family suggests memorials to the Shriners Hospital or the Alzheimer's foundation.
